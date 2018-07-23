

Victoria Ahearn and Adina Bresge, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Hours after Sunday's mass shooting in Toronto's vibrant Greektown neighbourhood, a groundswell of support began for the victims and local businesses, with many vowing on social media to shop and dine on the strip as soon as possible.

Businesses along the normally bustling stretch of Danforth Avenue were shut down Monday as police investigated the scene, where less than 24 hours earlier, a man went on a shooting spree that that left two dead and 13 more injured.

Authorities said the suspected gunman fled the area on foot and was later found dead with a gunshot wound.

"The Danforth is so silent today, it's creepy," said Keiley Routledge, who owns the Danforth staple Small Wonders Pets and lives in the area.

"Our store is closed, all the businesses for the most part are closed."

Routledge set up a GoFundMe campaign called Danforth Strong to help the victims and their families. There was also a GoFundMe campaign called Danforth Shooting Victims Fund circulating online.

"It's the Danforth -- we always come together," Routledge said.

Meanwhile, social media users shouted out their favourite spots along the Danforth Monday, using the hashtags .TorontoStrong and .DanforthStrong and encouraging others to join in on supporting local businesses.

"Hey Toronto! What if this week we all tried to go to the .Danforth for dinner, or for an ice cream, or just for a walk," tweeted actress Tara Spencer-Nairn of "Corner Gas" fame.

"Show support to our neighbours. We are a city of communities and we are nothing without each other!

Mark Sanagan, who lives in the area with his wife and twin eight-year-old daughters, said if it weren't for the yellow police tape, he would have taken his family out for dinner at those same restaurants Monday night.

Sanagan said he's "riled up" about the violence that has rattled the neighbourhood's close-knit community, and he's determined not to let the many family-owned businesses in the area be punished for it.

"I'm glad people will think about supporting the workers in this community, who were traumatized as well," he said in an interview. "To not just be psychologically damaged, but financially damaged as well would be a double injury."

Routledge said her daughter was at a local bar when the shooting happened Sunday night and called her to say, "Mom, I'm OK," adding: "I saw everything."

"She's coping as you would expect somebody would cope, watching people fall like dominoes in front of her and hiding under a table and holding somebody's baby," Routledge said.

"The quick response of all the first responders was amazing. I've never seen so many police cars in my entire life."