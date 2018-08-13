

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A makeshift memorial for the victims of the Danforth shooting has been relocated after the Taste of the Danforth festival this past weekend.

Flowers, photographs and a large wooden board with the words “We Are Danforth” and “Danforth Strong” emblazoned in permanent marker now line the fence of the Logan Green Field parkette.

City staff say that temporary memorials are usually taken down 30 days after an incident takes place, but that the city is working on a permanent site for the memorial. No further details have been released about where this permanent memorial would be located or what form it will take.

While most residents approved of the temporary location, there were some that had concerns about the size, saying that it is a constant reminder of the tragedy and the community needs to move on. One resident suggested the city explore a smaller way to acknowledge the July 22nd shooting, such as a plaque with a poem or a positive message.

The memorial at Alexander the Great Parkette, as well as three others across The Danforth strip, were amalgamated and moved last week to a garden outside the Danforth Anglican Church near St. Barnabas to accommodate the Taste of the Danforth festival. They were supposed to remain at the location until a permanent space was found, but they were moved a third time on Monday.

The shooting on The Danforth claimed the lives of 18-year-old Reese Fallon and 10-year-old Julianna Kozis. Thirteen other people were injured, including 31-year-old Danielle Kane, who was struck by a bullet in the spine.

Kane was in a medically-induced coma for eight days and has been told she will most likely never walk again. Kane’s mother, Jocelyn Kane, said her daughter is awake and talking, and “improving every day in leaps and bounds.”

Jocelyn told CTV News Toronto that her daughter’s spirits are high, despite the news that she could be paralyzed for life.

“She barely realized what happened for eight days and then we slowly gave it to her and then now she says ‘well, mom, I got shot, so I just have to do what I have to do.’”

Kane is undergoing physical therapy and hopes to be transferred to a rehabilitation centre in two weeks. Her mother is still hopeful for a miracle.

“She is very strong willed,” Jocelyn Kane said. “These are not minor surgeries. Her fighting spirit is right there. I’m so happy to have her as a daughter and she is really courageous.”

However, the cost of Kane’s recovery is “overwhelming”, her cousin Matthew Kane told CTV News Toronto. He has organized a fundraising golf tournament at Hidden Lake Golf club in Burlington on Aug. 20 at 1 p.m., with all proceeds going towards Kane’s recovery.

A GoFundMe page called “DaniStrong” has already amassed over $190,000 for her rehabilitation.

Matthew hopes to raise another $40,000 through the tournament.