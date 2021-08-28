Extensive damage has been reported after a cluster of severe thunderstorms brought heavy winds and torrential rain to parts of the Toronto's west end on Saturday evening.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the City of Toronto just after 6 p.m., warning of nickel-sized hail and winds that could gust up to 90 km/h.

Toronto Fire says that it is currently responding to numerous calls for weather-related damage as a result of the storms with most of those calls concentrated in Etobicoke.

They say that they have so far received multiple calls for downed power lines and uprooted trees, as well as a report for a hydro pole that appears to have been struck by lightning in a residential neighbourhood near Royal York Road and Bloor Street.

Meanwhile, west of the city Peel Regional Police say that severe weather is causing some flooding on area roadways.

“If roadways look as though there’s water covering them, it is recommended that you do not attempt to travel through as your vehicle may become stuck,” they said in a message posted to Twitter.

Toronto Hydro says that their crews are responding to multiple calls four outages related to the severe weather, though it is not clear how many customers are impacted.

Toronto remains under a severe thunderstorm warning and Environment Canada says that it is possible that some areas could see up to 50 millimetres of rain in as little as an hour.