OSHAWA, Ont. – A young black man has testified that he thought he might lose sight in both eyes after being beaten by a Toronto police officer and the officer's brother nearly three years ago.

Dafonte Miller described the injuries he incurred in the Dec. 28, 2016, incident as he took the stand in the trial of Michael and Christian Theriault.

Miller told an Oshawa, Ont., court his left eye "pretty much burst" and he now wears a prosthetic eye on that side.

He testified his right eye was also badly hurt and he was told he could go blind on that side as well.

Miller also said the "structural bones" of his face were broken as a result of the incident, his wrist was fractured and he had bruises in many places.

The Theriault brothers are jointly charged with aggravated assault, and separately charged with obstruction of justice over how they portrayed it to investigators. They have pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors allege Michael Theriault, an off-duty officer, and his brother ran after Miller and beat him, including with a long metal pipe.

Court has heard the brothers told investigators Miller was the one who attacked them with a pipe after they caught him breaking into their parents' truck. The pair told police they feared for their lives.

This report by The Canadian Press was originally published on Nov. 6, 2019.