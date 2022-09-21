Cyclist transported to hospital following Mississauga crash
A male cyclist has been rushed to a trauma centre following a collision with the driver of a vehicle in Mississauga.
The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. near Mavis Road and Novo Star Drive, just south of Derry Road.
The driver remained at the scene.
Motorists should note that Mavis is closed at Derry as police investigate. Peel police are advising drivers to use alternate routes.
