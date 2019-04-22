Cyclist sustains 'very serious' injuries after being struck by vehicle in York
Investigators attend the scene of a collision near Glencairn Avenue and Caledonia Road on April 22, 2019.
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, April 22, 2019 5:48PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 22, 2019 8:23PM EDT
A cyclist has been transported to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in York late Monday afternoon.
The incident occurred around 5:10 p.m. near Glencairn Avenue and Caledonia Road.
According to police, a male believed to be in his 20s has sustained “very serious” injuries.
Roads in the area were closed while police investigate the collision.