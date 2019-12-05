TORONTO -- A 66-year-old cyclist has died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough last month.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of McCowan Road and Sandhurst Circle around 1:40 p.m. on Nov. 21 after receiving reports of a collision.

According to investigators, an 80-year-old man, who was driving a brown Honda Civic southbound on McCowan Road, struck a female cyclist, who was also travelling southbound, as he was making a right turn.

The woman was rushed to hospital for treatment, but succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously