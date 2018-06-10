Cyclist struck by vehicle in Little Portugal is city's latest homicide victim: police
Police vehicles are shown at the scene of an investigation near Frankish and Sheridan avenues on Saturday evening.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, June 10, 2018 10:28AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 10, 2018 10:31AM EDT
A cyclist struck by a vehicle in Little Portugal on Saturday is the city’s latest homicide victim, Toronto police have confirmed.
The incident occurred in a parking lot behind a school in the area of Frankish and Sheridan avenues, near Dundas and Dufferin streets at around 5:30 p.m.
Police say the cyclist was hit by a vehicle and subsequently assaulted by an unknown group of suspects, who later abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene of foot.
While paramedics told CP24 Saturday that the victim may have sustained a gunshot wound to his chest police would not confirm the nature of the victim’s injuries.
Forensic identification officers were on the scene on Saturday, as well as officers from Traffic Services.
Homicide detectives were also called to the scene on Saturday but the incident wasn’t officially ruled a homicide until Sunday morning.