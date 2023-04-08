Cyclist struck by Toronto streetcar in Little Portugal

A cyclist has reportedly been hit by a streetcar in Little Portugal in Toronto Saturday afternoon.

A tweet issued by the Toronto Police Service said the service received a report that a cyclist had been struck by a TTC streetcar at approximately 1:15 p.m. in the area of Dundas and Dufferin streets.

Injuries are unknown at this time. Police and medics are on scene.

The intersection of Dundas and Dufferin has been shut down for investigation, police said.

COLLISION:

Dufferin St & Dundas St W

1:21 pm

-reports of cyclist hit by street car

-unknown injuries

-w/s of Dufferin - e/b lanes

-police o/s#GO772392

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 8, 2023

This is a developing story. More to come…