Cyclist struck and killed in Brampton hit-and-run, suspect charged with impaired driving

A cyclist who was hit by a vehicle in Brampton Monday morning in a hit-and-run has died and the person behind the wheel has been charged with impaired driving.

Peel Regional Police Cst. Sarah Patten told reporters at the scene that the cyclist, who is believed to me a man in his late 20s or early 30s, was struck by a vehicle just after 9:30 a.m. in the area of Fairlawn Boulevard and Humberwest Parkway, which is north of Castlemore Road and east of Airport Road.

The cyclist was transported to a trauma centre where he was pronounced dead.

Patten said the driver, identified by police as a woman in her late 20s or early 30s, then allegedly exited her vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

She was arrested a short time later and is currently in police custody. The accused, whose identity has hot been revealed, has been charged with impaired driving. Police did not say where she was located following the incident.

“Further charges are expected to be laid,” Patten said, adding that the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Images from the scene show the vehicle involved badly damaged with its windshield all but destroyed.

The identity of the cyclist killed has not been released.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.