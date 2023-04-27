Cyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run in Toronto's west end

A cyclist has been seriously injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in the city’s west end on Wednesday night.

Toronto police said the collision occurred in the area of Lansdowne and Wallace avenues, north of Bloor Street West.

When officers arrived, they located an injured cyclist, who was subsequently transported to the hospital. There is no word on their condition.

Meanwhile, police are now looking for the driver involved in the collision who left the scene. No description has been released.