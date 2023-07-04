Cyclist seriously injured in downtown Toronto hit-and-run

A cyclist was rushed to St. Michael’s Hospital early Tuesday morning following a hit-and-run collision in downtown Toronto.

The crash happened shortly after midnight near Spadina Avenue and Adelaide Street.

According to Toronto police, witnesses said a cyclist travelling southbound on Spadina went through a red light and was struck by the driver of a white Cadillac who was traveling eastbound on Adelaide.

The driver fled in their vehicle, police said.

The white Cadillac and its operator were both located a short time later.

The motorist, identified by police as an adult male, was arrested and taken to 52 Division. He will be charged with fail to remain and fail to report, they said.

Police said the accused was also arrested on other outstanding matters unrelated to the collision.

Paramedics told CP24 that they transported an adult male to a local trauma centre with serious injuries. Police said the cyclist is in stable condition and has a fracture to the arm and abrasions to the head.

More to come. This is a developing story.