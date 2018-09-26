Cyclist seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Carleton Village
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, September 26, 2018 6:40PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 26, 2018 6:50PM EDT
A cyclist has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s Carleton Village neighbourhood.
Toronto Paramedic Services said the collision occurred in the area of Old Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West at around 6 p.m.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.
The cyclist is believed to be 54 years old, paramedics said.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate.