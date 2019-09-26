

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





A cyclist is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle in Brampton Thursday evening.

Peel Regional Police said the man was struck near Creditview Road and Bleasdale Avenue around 7:13 p.m.

The man in his 50s, who was found unconscious, but breathing, was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital's trauma centre with serious injuries, police said.

Police are asking motorists in the area to take an alternative route as the intersection will be closed.

Police are investigating.