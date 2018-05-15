Cyclist seriously injured after being struck by vehicle
A bicycle is seen lying on the grass at an intersection where a cyclist was struck by a vehicle on May 15, 2018. (Chopper)
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, May 15, 2018 5:23PM EDT
A male cyclist has been rushed to a trauma centre with potentially life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Sunnyside.
Police responded to reports of a cyclist struck near Colbourne Lodge and Lake Sore Boulevard West around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Paramedics say the cyclist was in his 30s and he was taken to a trauma centre. Police said his injuries are serious and “possibly life threatening.”
Eastbound Lake Shore is now closed at Ellis Avenue.
The driver remained on the scene.
