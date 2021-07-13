Advertisement
Cyclist seriously injured after being hit by car downtown Toronto
Published Tuesday, July 13, 2021 9:53AM EDT
(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
A male cyclist has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle downtown on Tuesday morning.
At around 7:45 a.m., Toronto police responded to reports of a cyclist who was hit by a car in the area of Gerrard and Jarvis streets.
A man in his 50s or 60s was transported to a trauma centre in serious but non-life threatening condition, according to police.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
Police are on scene investigating.