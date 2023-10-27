TORONTO
Toronto

    • Cyclist rushed to hospital following collision in Etobicoke

    An ambulance is seen in this file photo.

    A cyclist has been hospitalized after a collision in south Etobicoke Friday evening.

    Toronto police say it occurred in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Kipling Avenue shortly after 7 p.m.

    The cyclist, an adult male, was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition, police say.

    The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

