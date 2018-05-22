

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A 20-year-old cyclist is dead after following an early morning hit-and-run in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

York Regional Police say the victim was riding in the Ninth Line and Bethesda Sideroad area, east of Highway 48, when he was hit. Police say he was struck between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

They say a passerby spotted the injured cyclist on the roadside, stopped their vehicle and called for help.

The young man died at the scene. Friends identified the victim as Daunte Thompson-Bruce of Whitchurch-Stouffville, a business administration studies student at Seneca College, who was on summer break

Police are asking anyone who notices or is aware of a vehicle with “fresh damage” to call them immediately. They say there is little information available due to the remote area in which the collision occurred.

“All we know at this point was that he was located at 6 a.m. by this passerby,” Const. Marina Orlovski told CTV News Toronto. “We don’t know how long he may have been at the side of the road or what circumstances led up to the collision with this unknown vehicle that we are looking for.”

Anyone who was in the area any time before 6 a.m. is also being asked to contact the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.