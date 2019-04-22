

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A 26-year-old male cyclist is dead after a hit-and-run near Schomberg on Sunday night.

According to police, the cyclist was travelling westbound along the shoulder of Highway 9 between sideroads 15 and 17 when he was struck by a westbound vehicle at around 10 p.m.

Police say that footage from a security camera in the area shows the vehicle slowing down and then accelerating away from the scene after the collision.

They say that investigators believe the driver of the vehicle knew that they had struck the cyclist and deliberately fled.

The cyclist was found a short time later and pronounced dead on scene.

Police have not released a description of the suspect vehicle at this point, though they say that have located some pieces of evidence that they believe may belong to it.

Highway 9 is currently closed between sideroads 15 and 17 as police continue their investigation at the scene.