

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A 20-year-old cyclist is dead after following an early morning hit-and-run in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

York Regional Police say the victim was riding in the Ninth Line and Bethesda Sideroad area, east of Highway 48, at around 6 a.m. when he was hit.

They say a passerby spotted the injured cyclist on the roadside, stopped their vehicle and called for help.

The young man died at the scene. His name has not been released.

Police are asking anyone who notices or is aware of a vehicle with “fresh damage” to call them immediately.

Anyone who was in the area any time before 6 a.m. is also being asked to contact authorities.

