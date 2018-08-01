

A cyclist is dead after he was struck by a trailer that dislodged from a vehicle in an industrial area of Brampton.

Peel regional police said officers were called to Summerlea Road near Walker Drive shortly after 8 a.m. for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Investigators initially said that the vehicle involved remained on scene but later determined that the incident was a fail-to-remain collision involving a cyclist.

At this point, police believe the cyclist was struck by a trailer that became separated from the vehicle it was being pulled by. The large vehicle, possibly a tractor-trailer, left the scene.

Const. Akhil Mooken said surveillance camera footage obtained from the area has led police to believe that the driver would be aware of the crash.

“This street is a heavily surveilled area, there are lots of cameras,” Mooken said.

“Preliminary investigation leads us to believe that the driver of the vehicle is aware of what took place here. We are encouraging this driver to make arrangements, speak to a lawyer and turn yourself in.”

A description for a possible suspect vehicle has not yet been provided.

Mooken said the cyclist is a 39-year-old Brampton man who was on his way to work when he was struck by the trailer.

“This is not one we see very often. In my career, this is the first time that I’ve seen this,” he said.

A CP24 photojournalist at the scene said there is a bicycle in an area bordered by police tape.

Police remain in the area collecting video surveillance footage from surrounding buildings. They’re urging anyone who was driving through the area and has a dashboard camera to check their footage.

“At this time we are appealing to any witnesses or anyone who has any surveillance to assist our investigators to contact us so we can determine what the sequence of events were,” Mooken said.

Roads in the vicinity of the incident have been blocked off while police investigate. Mooken said it will be “some time” before the area reopens.