TORONTO -- A cyclist has died after a collision involving a cement truck in downtown Toronto Wednesday evening.

Toronto police say it happened in the area of Avenue Road and Bloor Street West just after 6 p.m.

The cyclist, a man believed to be in his 20s, suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead, police say.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene. The cause of the collision is unknown.

The intersection is closed for police investigation.