TORONTO -- A cyclist was rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Richmond Hill.

It happened on Carrville Road, west of Yonge Street.

York Regional Police said victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police later said the cyclist is in stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

The Major Collision Investigation Unit is attending the scene.

Carrville Road was closed in both directions from Yonge Street to Avenue Road for police investigation. It has since reopened.