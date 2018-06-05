

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A cyclist riding in the Don Valley trails says he was cut after running into two lines of barbed wire that he claims were deliberately strung in a tree to cause harm.

John Lobraico, 28, is an avid cyclist and says he has been riding through the trails in the area since he was a teenager.

On Monday, Labraico was cycling near the bottom of a trail near Bayview Avenue and Pottery Road when he was struck by a barbed wire at chest height. The wire sliced both his forearms.

Labraico says the wire was strung across a bike path between two trees, which makes him think the act was deliberate.

“There are definitely people out there that, I don’t know who, that want to see harm caused to people using these trails,” he told CTV News Toronto.

Labraico removed the wire and tossed it to the side of the bike path. He has filed a report with Toronto police, who told him the case would be treated as a criminal offence if the person is caught.

“I want everyone to be able to get out and use the trails safely,” he said.

Lobraico works at Cycle Solutions and went to the store after the incident occurred. The company posted a photograph to Instagram warning other cyclists to ‘be careful out there.’

“Team rider @jlobraico was descending from Loblaws down to Pottery and there were some razorblades and barbed wire on the final descent to Pottery. Defs some angry trail users that don’t like someone sabotaging the trails!”

Lobraico is pictured in the post with his helmet on, frowning. He is seen holding out his arms, showing four deep cuts on his left forearm and a few other scratches on his right arm.

Lobraico and CTV News Toronto searched for the wire thrown into the bushes, but could not find it.