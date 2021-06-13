TORONTO -- A cyclist is in serious condition after being found injured in Burlington, Ont.

Police said they located the man unconscious and alone on No. 1 Side Road with a serious head injury at around 3 p.m.

Officers said it’s too early to tell how the cyclist got injured, but a collision reconstruction unit is attending to determine if he was hit by a vehicle.

No. 1 Side Road is closed between Guelph and Walkers lanes as police investigate.