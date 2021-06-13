Advertisement
Cyclist in serious condition after being found injured in Burlington, Ont.
Published Sunday, June 13, 2021 3:44PM EDT
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
TORONTO -- A cyclist is in serious condition after being found injured in Burlington, Ont.
Police said they located the man unconscious and alone on No. 1 Side Road with a serious head injury at around 3 p.m.
Officers said it’s too early to tell how the cyclist got injured, but a collision reconstruction unit is attending to determine if he was hit by a vehicle.
No. 1 Side Road is closed between Guelph and Walkers lanes as police investigate.