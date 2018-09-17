

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A cyclist is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a transport truck in North York late Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred near Keele Street and Steeles Avenue around 11:15 a.m.

Police originally indicated that the cyclist was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, but later said the victim’s condition had worsened and was now considered to be life-threatening.

The age and gender of the victim was not immediately provided.

Roads in the area are expected to be closed for “an extensive period of time,” police said, while a traffic reconstruction team investigates the collision.

There is no estimated time for the intersection to reopen.