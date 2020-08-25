Advertisement
Cyclist in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Toronto
Published Tuesday, August 25, 2020 8:57PM EDT
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
TORONTO -- A cyclist has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the Davisville Village area.
It happened at around 7:15 p.m. near Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue.
Toronto police said a man was found on the ground suffering from a serious head injury.
He was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
Roads have been closed in the area as police investigate the incident.