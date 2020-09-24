Advertisement
Cyclist in critical condition after being struck by car downtown
Published Thursday, September 24, 2020 7:09PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after a cyclist was struck in downtown Toronto. (CP24/Beatrice Vaisman)
TORONTO -- A cyclist has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a car in downtown Toronto Thursday night.
Police were called to the intersection of Dundas Street West and Denison Avenue, west of Spadina Avenue, after 6 p.m.
A witness told CP24 a man fell over after his bike got stuck on the streetcar tracks.
As he was trying to get back up, he was hit by a car, the witness said.
Paramedics performed CPR on the man, police said, and took him to a trauma centre via an emergency run in serious condition.
The driver of the car remained on the scene, police said.