TORONTO -- A cyclist has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a car in downtown Toronto Thursday night.

Police were called to the intersection of Dundas Street West and Denison Avenue, west of Spadina Avenue, after 6 p.m.

A witness told CP24 a man fell over after his bike got stuck on the streetcar tracks.

As he was trying to get back up, he was hit by a car, the witness said.

Paramedics performed CPR on the man, police said, and took him to a trauma centre via an emergency run in serious condition.

The driver of the car remained on the scene, police said.