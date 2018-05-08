

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating after a cyclist was found suffering from severe head trauma in Scarborough’s Golden Mile neighbourhood on Monday night.

The cyclist, identified by police as a 34-year-old male, was found lying on the ground on Lebovic Avenue, near Eglinton Avenue East and Warden Avenue, at around 9:50 p.m.

Investigators say it is not clear if the cyclist was struck or fell from his bike.

No witnesses have come forward.