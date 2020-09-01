Advertisement
Cyclist fatally struck by transport truck in Mississauga
Published Tuesday, September 1, 2020 11:23AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, September 1, 2020 11:26AM EDT
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
TORONTO -- Police are investigating after they say a male cyclist was struck and killed by a transport truck in Mississauga Tuesday morning.
It happened near Dixie and Blundell roads at around 10:45 a.m.
Police say the Major Collision Bureau is attending the scene and roads are closed in the area for the investigation.
The name and age of the victim have not been released.