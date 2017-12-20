Cyclist dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Little Italy
A cyclist sustained serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle near College Street and Ossington Avenue. (Keith Hanley/ CTV News Toronto)
Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, December 20, 2017 12:40PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 20, 2017 1:37PM EST
A cyclist hit by a vehicle in Toronto's Little Italy neighbourhood has died in hospital, Toronto police say.
It happened shortly before noon near the intersection of College Street and Ossington Avenue.
Const. Clint Stibbe said the cyclist was taken in an ambulance via emergency run to St. Michael’s Hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police have closed College Street in both directions, between Ossington Avenue and Shaw Street, as a traffic crews investigate the incident.
Stibbe said he expects the area to be closed off for several hours and urged motorists to avoid the area.