

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A cyclist hit by a vehicle in Toronto's Little Italy neighbourhood has died in hospital, Toronto police say.

It happened shortly before noon near the intersection of College Street and Ossington Avenue.

Const. Clint Stibbe said the cyclist was taken in an ambulance via emergency run to St. Michael’s Hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have closed College Street in both directions, between Ossington Avenue and Shaw Street, as a traffic crews investigate the incident.

Stibbe said he expects the area to be closed off for several hours and urged motorists to avoid the area.