

CTV News Toronto





A cyclist has died after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 404 in Newmarket.

Ontario Provincial Police say the collision happened just south of Mulock Drive a short time ago.

Few other details have been provided about the crash at this time.

The southbound lanes of the highway have been closed at Davis Drive to accommodate a police investigation.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said motorists should expect delays in the area.

“If you are coming southbound from the north of the 404 you’re going to be forced off at Davis Drive. If you’re by chance stuck between the closure right now, please wait for police direction,” Schmidt said during a Periscope video.

He anticipates a lengthy investigation and said the area will likely be closed for several hours.

More to come…