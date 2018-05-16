

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A cyclist has died after he was struck by a truck in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood early Wednesday morning.

The crash unfolded near Jones Avenue and Dundas Street East at around 8 a.m.

Toronto police say both the truck and cyclist were travelling west on Dundas Street when the driver attempted to turn right on Jones Avenue and struck the cyclist.

The victim, believed to be a man in his 30s, was taken to a hospital’s trauma centre with critical injuries but did not survive.

Police say the driver was uninjured in the crash and remained at the scene.

"The collision reconstruction team has taken over the investigation. They're going to do their measurements, photograph the scene and determine, to the best of their ability, what happened," Sgt. Thomas Reimer said, adding a commercial motor-vehicle team has also been called in to inspect the truck.

"Everyone will do their part and we’ll put it all together."

Investigators are asking witnesses or anyone with dash camera footage to contact police.

The age and name of the victim have not yet been released as police have not yet notified next-of-kin.

The intersection was closed for several hours but has since reopened.