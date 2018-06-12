

CTV News Toronto





A female cyclist has died after being struck by a truck in downtown Toronto Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Officers reported to the scene around 12:00 p.m. Early reports indicated that the cyclist was found without vital signs.

Const. Clint Stibbe of Toronto Traffic Services later confirmed the cyclist had died.

The driver remained on scene.

Stibbe told CP24 that police have not yet identified the cyclist.

“Unfortunately, we have to deal with the loss of a life and notification of the family,” he said.

Stibbe said the intersection is well-travelled and a number of pedestrians were walking through the area. He is urging anyone who witnessed the crash to reach out to police.

“Someone would have seen something,” he said.

Police are also looking for security footage from surrounding buildings.

The reconstruction team has arrived on scene. Bloor Street is closed from Huron Street to Devonshire Place and St. George Street is closed from Prince Arthur to Sussex avenues. Stibbe says commuters should expect heavy delays in the area.