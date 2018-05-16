

A cyclist has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a truck in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood.

The crash unfolded near Jones Avenue and Dundas Street East at around 8 a.m.

Toronto police say the driver involved in the crash remained at the scene.

“We don’t believe that person is injured in any way,” Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CP24 via phone. “Officers will be speaking with the driver.”

The victim, believed to be a man in his 30s, suffered critical injuries and was taken to a hospital’s trauma centre for treatment.

The intersection has been closed while Toronto police’s traffic services unit tends to the scene. Police are encouraging drivers to take alternate routes in the meantime.

“Usually when this is the case, it takes quite some time to get the details to understand the circumstances that led to the collision,” Douglas Cook said.

“We can anticipate this will remain in effect at least for an extensive period time.”