Cyclist arrested after collision in downtown Toronto left police officer injured

A cyclist has been arrested after a collision in downtown Toronto Sunday afternoon that sent a police officer to the hospital.

The incident happened in the area of Bremner Boulevard and Rees Street, north of Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Toronto police say one person was riding their bicycle “erratically,” weaving through pedestrians and officers directed the cyclist to stop.

“The cyclist rode into an officer, knocking him to the ground,” police say.

The cyclist was shortly apprehended.

Meanwhile, the officer was hospitalized. Toronto paramedics say they transported one person to the hospital with minor injuries.