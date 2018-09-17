

CTV News Toronto





A cyclist has died after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 404 in Newmarket.

Ontario Provincial Police say the collision happened just south of Mulock Drive around 2:10 p.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that the cyclist was trying to cross the southbound lanes of Highway 404 when the incident occurred.

Schmidt confirmed that the victim was a 72-year-old man from Scarborough and that he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The southbound lanes of the highway were closed at Davis Drive to accommodate a police investigation, but have since reopened.