Cyclist, 72, dies in crash on Highway 404 in Newmarket: OPP
Emergency crews at the scene of a fatal crash involving a cyclist in Newmarket on September 17, 2018.
CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, September 17, 2018 2:29PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 17, 2018 5:22PM EDT
A cyclist has died after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 404 in Newmarket.
Ontario Provincial Police say the collision happened just south of Mulock Drive around 2:10 p.m.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that the cyclist was trying to cross the southbound lanes of Highway 404 when the incident occurred.
Schmidt confirmed that the victim was a 72-year-old man from Scarborough and that he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The southbound lanes of the highway were closed at Davis Drive to accommodate a police investigation, but have since reopened.