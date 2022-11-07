CUPE to make announcement after Ford offers to drop anti-strike law

The Ontario education workers' strike has entered a second week leaving thousands of Ontario students out of the classroom.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents 55,000 support workers such as custodians, administrative staff and educational support workers, said last week they will strike "until further notice," insinuating that the strike will continue.

Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce passed legislation Thursday to impose a four-year contract on education workers that bars them from striking.

CTV News Toronto has live updates from the strike below.

12:01 p.m.

"We have received and can confirm the premier will introduce and repeal bill 28 in its entirety," CUPE-OSBCU president Laura Walton said.

11:59 a.m.

The CUPE press conference has begun.

"This morning Doug Ford announced he would rescind BIll 28.. and that's a credit to a power of our members," National CUPE President Mark Hanock said.

11:42 a.m.

CUPE has rescheduled the press conference for 12 p.m. They did not give a reason for the delay.

11:16 a.m.

CUPE was set to begin the press conference at 11 a.m. There is no word on what has caused the delay.

10:51 a.m.

CUPE is set to make announcement after Ford's offer to drop the anti-strike law. Watch live in the player above at 11 a.m.

10:16 a.m.

During Ford's news conference Monday morning, he pleaded with CUPE to send education workers back into schools so that students can return to in-person learning.

"I desperately hope that CUPE shows the same willingness to compromise as we are today," Ford said. "I hope they hear my plea to keep students in class, but that's not something I can guarantee you."

9:49 a.m.

Following Ford's news conference, NDP Leader Peter Tabuns said at Queen's Park that if the premier was serious about withdrawing the legislation he should immediately recall the legislature.

He told the media Bill 28 is a "huge mistake."

9:38 a.m.

The president of CUPE, along with a number of national and provincial labour leaders, are expected to make an announcement at 11 a.m.

Importantly though, remember that the mediator ended talks because the two sides were too far apart. So unless the strike threat was the sole issue one or both parties are going to have to move #onpoli #onted — Siobhan Morris (@siomoCTV) November 7, 2022

9:21 a.m.

Premier Doug Ford said he is willing to rescind the legislation that made the Ontario education workers’ strike illegal if their union is willing to stop their mass walkout.

“As a gesture of good faith our government is willing to rescind the legislation, are willing to rescind section 33, but only if CUPE agrees to show a similar gesture of good faith by stopping their strike, and letting our kids back into their classrooms," Ford said Monday morning.