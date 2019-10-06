

Lexy Benedict, CTV News Toronto





CUPE and the province are back at the bargaining table Sunday morning, in hopes of reaching a deal on day three of negotiations.

Last Wednesday, the union announced that school support workers would go on strike on Oct.7 if a deal was not reached by midnight tonight, and the clock is ticking on these final hours.

While thousands of parents are anxiously waiting and scrambling to make plans for their children, both parties have agreed on a media blackout during negotiations until a deal is reached, or talks breakdown.

If the province is not able to reach a deal with education support workers, thousands of students across the GTA will not be able to go to school on Monday.

The union represents 55,000 education workers, including custodians, clerical staff and early childhood educators. This would include the shutdown of after-school programs and extra-curricular activities, city run programs and city run daycares as well.

The board said that the strike would mean that nearly half the board’s workforce would not be at work, making it nearly impossible to keep schools running.

According to Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins, the ripple effects of the strike may also affect GO Transit.

"Metrolinx is planning ahead to ensure business as usual, however, there is always a potential for cancellations, especially with GO Transit (buses)," she said in a tweet published Friday.

She noted that of the thousands of people who are employed by GO Transit, many have young children.

More than 30 school boards have said that they would shut down their schools in the event of a strike.