TORONTO -- Prosecutors are expected to make their closing arguments today in the trial of a Toronto man accused of strangling a young woman.

The Crown alleges Kalen Schlatter, 23, killed Tess Richey after she refused to have sex with him in the early hours of Nov. 25, 2017.

Schlatter has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Richey, 22, went missing after a night out with a friend and her body was found in an outdoor stairwell in downtown Toronto days later.

Court has seen security footage from that night that shows Richey and Schlatter walking towards the stairwell and Schlatter emerging alone roughly 45 minutes later. Richey is never seen leaving.

Defence lawyers said in their closing arguments Monday that Schlatter was an "easy target" for investigators, since he was the last person seen with Richey.

But the defence said Schlatter is innocent and urged jurors to acquit him when they begin their deliberations later this week.

The trial is one of the only cases continuing as the province's courts essentially shut down in an effort to reduce the risk of COVID-19.