TORONTO -- A Toronto teacher accused in the drowning of a student on a school canoe trip breached his duty of care in his overall approach to planning the excursion, a prosecutor argued Friday as she delivered her closing submissions.

Crown Attorney Anna Stanford urged the judge to consider the totality of Nicholas Mills's actions in deciding whether he was criminally negligent in the boy's death rather than weighing each of the teacher's decisions individually.

“Nicholas Mills' behaviour in the execution and planning of the trip has to be considered as the sum of its parts. The course of conduct that occurred between May 26 and July 4 amounted to a failure to take reasonable steps to safeguard Jeremiah Perry's life,” she said.

“That course of conduct is how he breached his legal duty and what caused the death of Jeremiah Perry.”

Mills has pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death in the July 4, 2017 drowning of 15-year-old Perry.

Stanford alleged Mills ignored safety rules in planning and carrying out the trip, including in allowing Perry -- who she argued could not swim -- to go in the water without a life jacket.

She pointed to the teen having failed a mandatory swimming test ahead of the canoe trip, along with several of his peers, who she said were also allowed to swim without lifejackets.

There was a list of students, with a “P” or an “F” to indicate whether they had passed or failed that test, which Stanford alleged Mills did not share with other supervisors on the trip.

“A reasonable person in the circumstances would have kept a copy of that document, made a clear note of the students who had failed and used that information to ensure the students were as safe as they could be around the water,” she said. “And he didn't do that.”

The teacher, who took the stand last week, has acknowledged he did not follow some rules imposed by the Toronto District School Board because he felt they were impractical or unnecessary.

But he has maintained the trip was safe, and had stricter safety requirements in place than similar outings in the private sector.

Stanford told the judge Friday that Mills's role as a teacher affects the standard to which he is beholden.

“This was a school excursion, a high-care one,” she said. “And on a daily basis, especially in a city like Toronto, parents place the care of their students in the hands of virtual strangers.”

She said that's why safety is at the forefront of school board policies -- policies she argued Mills ignored.

Closing submissions in Mills's case began Thursday, with the defence arguing the teacher's conduct did not meet the threshold for a criminal conviction.

Defence lawyer Phil Campbell argued Mills's conduct should not be measured against the best practices of experts, but rather what would be reasonable for the “average parent.”

He also disputed the allegation that Perry could not swim, saying he would not otherwise have been able to reach the area where his body was found.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2021.