TORONTO -- Alek Minassian's father returned to the stand on Tuesday morning where he denied repeated assertions by the Crown that he tailored his testimony about his son's behaviour simply to support the defence's position that the 28-year-old is not criminally responsible for the Toronto van attack.

During cross-examination of Vahe Minassian, Crown prosecutor Cynthia Valarezo said that he knew it would be "incredibly important at this trial" to show that his son, who faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder, was unable to show emotion.

Minassian has already admitted to planning and carrying out the attack in retribution for years of sexual rejection from women but his lawyers argue that he was not criminally responsible for his actions (NCR) under Sec. 16 of the Criminal Code.

Under Sec. 16, a person is NCR if they were suffering from a mental disorder that rendered them “incapable of appreciating the nature and quality of the act or omission or of knowing that it was wrong.”

Court has previously heard that one of the experts hired by the defence found that while Minassian is not psychotic and has not experienced symptoms such as auditory and visual hallucinations, his “autistic way of thinking” is “similar to psychosis.”

Vahe Minassian told the court Monday that he does not believe his son has a complete understanding of what has happened and has not shown remorse.

During cross-examination on Tuesday, Valarezo addressed conversations Vahe Minassian had with an expert hired by the defence who assessed his son.

During one conversation, Vahe Minassian asked how the assessment was going and how it could "help his son."

Going over the NCR defence, the doctor explained to Minassian's father how it could possibly be applied in his son's case.

The doctor noted that while, "high-functioning autism spectrum disorder... on its own has never (as far as I know) has been used for the defense of not criminally responsible on the basis of a mental disorder," there was an avenue that could be pursued about "moral wrongfulness" and a person's ability to know if what they are doing is wrong.

"You knew the evidence you needed to give to help out your son, didn't you," Valarezo asked.

Vahe Minassian denied that his knowledge of this legal defence helped shape the testimony he provided to the court.

On Monday, Minassian’s father also said that Alek struggled with emotional responses and noted that he had never seen his son cry.

Vahe Minassian admitted Tuesday that he did tell one of the doctors who assessed his son that he believed Alek was crying at one point during the police interview but says he "changed his mind" and now does not think his son was crying at that moment.

Valarezo also went over an article that Vahe Minassian read about the NCR defence, suggesting that is where he picked up some of the buzz words he used to describe his son's behaviour, including the term "hyper-focused."

"Absolutely not," he replied, adding that the words characterized his "lifetime of experience" with his son.

On Monday, Minassian's father said some of the comments his son made to him following the incident left him "surprised, shocked and speechless."

“One of the things that he asked me is if this incident has had any impact to us. I was, needless to say, surprised and shocked by that question,” he said.

On Tuesday, Valarezo pointed out that Minassian had spoken to multiple different assessors where he made it clear he was aware of the emotional toll the incident was taking on his family.

Valarezo said Minassian told one assessor that he felt as though his family would be "emotionally affected" after learning about the "horrible thing" he had done.

He also said he was concerned about the "emotional wellbeing" of his parents and "felt guilty" after he observed how upset they were when he saw them on TV.

He told another assessor that he "saw the sadness in his mother's eyes" and also indicated that he knew he had let his parents down, Valarezo said.

When asked about these statements, Vahe Minassian said he was unaware that his son had made those comments.

"I'm surprised by that," he said. "I don't know what to make of it."

The trial continues this afternoon.

