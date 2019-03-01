

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Crews will begin hauling away snow from some neighbourhood and arterial streets over the next week after the city received about a year’s worth of winter precipitation in just the last six weeks.

The City of Toronto says that dozens of crews will be working 12-hour shifts for the next five to seven days as they load excess snow into dump trucks and transport it to city-owned facilities to melt.

They say that the operation is necessary in light of the above average snowfall that Toronto has seen so far this winter.

According to Environment Canada data, the city has received about 128 centimetres of snow this winter season, 107 centimetres of which has come over the last six weeks alone. That total is more than the 105 centimetres of snow that the city typically receives in an entire winter.

“Including Wednesday's storm, Toronto has endured about a year's worth of winter precipitation (snowfall/ice and rain), combined with frequent periods of extreme wind and cold, over approximately six weeks,” the news release from the city says. “Another significant thawing period is not forecast until mid-March, based on available long-term weather forecasts”

The city says that it will be prioritizing streets where there may be safety issues due to the size of snow banks.

They say that signs will be posted on streets where snow removal is planned to warn members of the public but in some cases crews may have to tow some vehicles to nearby locations “to make room for equipment to remove snow safely and effectively.”

This is the second time this year that city crews have removed snow from the roads.

Following a major winter storm on Jan. 28, crews cleared snow along 250 kilometres of roadway to uncover catch basins in advance of above-seasonal temperatures.

The most recent winter storm on Wednesday dumped 18 centimetres of snow at Pearson International Airport but the accumulation in some parts of Toronto exceeded 20 centimetres.