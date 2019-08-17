

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Officials say that firefighters are still dealing with small flames and hotspots following a massive blaze at a large greenhouse complex in St. Catharines Friday night.

The fire at Pioneer Flower Farms on Seventh Street Louth south of Third Avenue Louth began at around 11 p.m. and continued to burn throughout the night.

St. Catharines Fire told CP24 Saturday morning that they were receiving assistance from four neighbouring fire departments. Reports from the scene suggested that the fire had engulfed several greenhouses and structures.

As of 2:30 p.m., officials said the fire had been contained, but firefighters are still battling small hotspots in the building.

Police said that there is some concern due to blowing smoke. For that reason, residents in several areas northwest of the fire have been told to shelter in place, including those on Seventh Street Louth, Gregory Road, Second Avenue Louth, Third Avenue Louth, Glass Ave and 11th Street.

The total damage from the fire remains unclear, though it is expected to be in the millions of dollars.

St. Catharines Fire says that they have no information as of yet on whether the blaze could be suspicious.