Crews responding to boat fire near Bluffer's Park

Toronto Fire Services and Toronto police are responding to a burning boat on Lake Ontario south of Bluffer's Park in Scarborough.

Toronto fire told CP24.com they received a call for a fire south of 39 South Marine Drive at around 3:17 p.m.

Fire crews on land confirmed there was a boat fire and the Toronto police marine unit was dispatched along with a fire boat.

Toronto police said the boat was approximately three kilometres from shore.

There are no reports of injuries so far, Toronto Fire said.