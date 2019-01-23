

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Crews are on the scene of a CP Rail freight train derailment in Ajax.

It happened near Westney and Taunton roads at around 9:30 a.m.

Reports from the scene suggest as many as a dozen freight cars have derailed from the tracks.

From an overpass just north of Taunton Road, the cars can be seen in a zig-zag pattern about 100 metres away.

Officials from CP say they are currently trying to organize a command centre in a nearby parking lot to get a clean-up plan in place.

The cargo the train was carrying has been contained to the cars and poses no danger.

It’s not clear how long it will take to clear the railway. The cause of the derailment has not been determined.

Metrolinx said GO Transit services have not impacted.