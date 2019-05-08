

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Classes are cancelled for hundreds of high school students today following a massive fire that destroyed a section of York Memorial Collegiate Institute.

The Toronto District School Board says classes are cancelled Wednesday for all students from York Memorial C.I., as well as nearby George Harvey Collegiate Institute, which closed yesterday due to smoke from the fire.

Several other schools affected by the blaze yesterday will be open, including Keelesdale Junior Public School, Silverthorn Community School, and Charles E Webster Public School.

The decision follows air quality testing through the night, the TDSB said.

On Tuesday, plumes of heavy smoke from the six-alarm fire forced school closures and home evacuations as it wafted over the area.

Residents were allowed to return to their homes in the evening, as firefighters continued to pour huge volumes of water on the blaze at Eglinton Avenue and Trethewey Drive.

Crews remained on scene through the night to try to stamp out the fire.

Platoon Chief William Bygrave told CP24 that firefighters have made good progress overnight to fight back the fire and smoke conditions have improved.

It was thought that gas might be a contributing to the ongoing burn, but Enbridge has determined that is not the case.

Toronto Fire said heavy excavator equipment is on site at the school today to tear apart some of the remaining structure so that firefighters can get into the area safely.

It’s not yet clear whether the 90-year-old building can be salvaged. Firefighters said they would be using the excavating equipment carefully to try and preserve as much of the structure as possible.

Staff from York Memorial C.I. and George Harvey C.I. are reporting to Oakwood C.I. today.

“Social Work staff will be at Oakwood CI to support students & staff as needed,” the TDSB said.