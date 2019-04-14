

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Firefighters have stamped out an industrial fire that broke out at a warehouse in Scarborough Sunday afternoon.

The fire started at a warehouse near Steeles and Midland avenues, in the Milliken area, at around 1:15 p.m.

Images captured at the scene by CP24 viewers showed flames and visible smoke coming from the structure as firefighters arrived.

Toronto Fire said the flames had spread to five separate sheds and they were working to contain it.

By around 3 p.m., the fire had been extinguished.

One firefighter was assessed at the scene by paramedics, but was uninjured, Toronto Fire said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.