Crews on scene of fatal fire at Brampton home

Crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a home in Brampton. (Twitter/ @BramptonFireES) Crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a home in Brampton. (Twitter/ @BramptonFireES)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton