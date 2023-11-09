TORONTO
Toronto

Crews on scene of 4-alarm fire at chrome plating facility in Toronto's west end

Firefighters are on the scene of a large industrial fire at a commercial building in the city’s west end.

A spokesperson with Toronto Fire told CP24 that the blaze, which has now been upgraded to a four-alarm fire, broke out at chrome plating facility on Nashville Avenue, near Rogers and Weston roads.

When crews arrived on scene, flames were visible through the roof, which appears to have partially collapsed, officials said.

The building has been evacuated as firefighters attempt to extinguish the blaze and no injuries have been reported.

According to Toronto Fire, the building has been difficult to access due to its close proximity to CP Rail tracks and all trains have been stopped to allow emergency crews to work in the area.

Nearby schools have been told to hold and secure due to the smoke and buses have been ordered to shelter people displaced by the fire.

Weston Road is currently closed from Black Creek Drive to Rogers Road. 

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING Fall federal economic update coming Nov. 21: Freeland's office

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting an updated picture of Canada's finances on Nov. 21, CTV News has confirmed. That is the date when Freeland will be tabling the fall economic statement, her office said.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News